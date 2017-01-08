Toggle navigation
KLSD-AM - San Diego Sports Radio
KLSD-AM - San Diego Sports Radio
On Air
Podcasts
Hardwick and Richards
The Mark and Rich Show
Loose Cannons
Colin Cowherd
Chargers Power Hour
On-Air Lineup
News
San Diego Chargers
Sports Top Stories
XTRA 1360 Headlines
Fantasy Football Rank
Connect
Twitter-Join Us
Facebook-Join Us
Get the Newsletter
iHeartMedia Communities
Contact XTRA Sports
Community Events
Public Service Announcements
Events Calendar
Recruitment Alert
Photos & Videos
Photos
Sports Videos
Babes On Demand
Contests
Win Free Movie Tickets courtesy of Atom Tickets!
Win Monster Energy Supercross at Petco Park Tickets
Win Monster Jam at Petco Park on January 21 Tickets
Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
We've Got the Playoffs Covered!
PHOTOS: NFL Cheerleaders!
previous
next
On-Air Now
12pm - 3pm
SEC Loyalty is Unique in it's Fandom
Hardwick & Richards: Too Much, Or Due Diligence?
Mike Tyson: I'm Teaching Chris Brown Every Dirty Trick To Knock Soulja Boy...
Steelers Assistant Joey Porter Arrested Following Playoff Win
NFL Wild Card Weekend Recap
The Best Odell Beckham Jr Memes on the Internet
Nick Saban is bad for the SEC
Why don't coaches attempt more Hail Marys?
Jack Del Rio should have benched Connor Cook
Odell Beckham Jr shouldn't have taken pictures in Miami
Giants' Loss Had Nothing To Do With Guys Partying On A Boat
Boat-Gate Will Haunt the Giants WR's
x
See Full Playlist
KLSD-AM
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from KLSD-AM to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.